Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with U AL

Dr. Cognetta works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA
    1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-4134
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 10, 2021
    I was 14 years old when my parents took me to Dr. Cognetta for severe acne. I’m now 49 years old. He changed my world for the better back then. I was bullied and made fun of because of my skin. He was very patient with my constant whining and impatience. I will always remember him for making a positive change in my life as an adolescent.
    Kristie Harris — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003922592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U AL
    Internship
    • Tallahassee Regl Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cognetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cognetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cognetta works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cognetta’s profile.

    Dr. Cognetta has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cognetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cognetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cognetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cognetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cognetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

