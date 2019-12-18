Overview of Dr. Armand Daccache, MD

Dr. Armand Daccache, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Daccache works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.