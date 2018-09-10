Overview of Dr. Armand Desanctis Jr, MD

Dr. Armand Desanctis Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Desanctis Jr works at DELAWARE MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.