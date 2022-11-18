See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Armand Newman, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Armand Newman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.

Dr. Newman works at Newman Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Dermatology
    9150 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-8877
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Armand Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1972662716
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook Cty Hosp
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
    Undergraduate School
    • Carmel College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armand Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman works at Newman Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

