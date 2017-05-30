Dr. Rostamian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armand Rostamian, MD
Overview of Dr. Armand Rostamian, MD
Dr. Armand Rostamian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Rostamian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rostamian's Office Locations
-
1
Glendale Adventist Medical Center1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 863-4099
-
2
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
-
3
Adventist Health Physicians Network1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2700, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
-
4
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rostamian?
Superb knowledge, superb doctor. Recommend him to everybody.
About Dr. Armand Rostamian, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1710265244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rostamian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rostamian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rostamian works at
Dr. Rostamian speaks Armenian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostamian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostamian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostamian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostamian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.