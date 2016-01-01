Overview

Dr. Armand Rothschild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Rothschild works at Norton Cardiovascular Center-springs in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.