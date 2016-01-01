Dr. Armand Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armand Rothschild, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Armand Rothschild, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Rothschild works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Cardiovascular Center-springs6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 584-2029
-
2
Murphy Pain Center207 Sparks Ave Ste 100, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-5411
-
3
Caritas Rehab Services LLC4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 118, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 447-3448
-
4
Commonwealth Cardiologists Psc210 E Gray St Ste 1002, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- First Health
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Armand Rothschild, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1770534034
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
