Dr. Armand Schachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armand Schachter, MD
Dr. Armand Schachter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Dch Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachter's Office Locations
3000 Riverchase Galleria Ste 500, Hoover, AL 35244
Directions
(205) 444-0420
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Grayson & Associates, P.c.100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 101, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 444-0420
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is no - nonsense, and we both enjoy our brief appointments. Going to sign up for Zoom tetehealth thing - the walk in and back out is very difficult.
About Dr. Armand Schachter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295784312
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
