Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widjaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD
Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Widjaja works at
Dr. Widjaja's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widjaja?
He was on time for my visit. Asked a lot of questions regarding my sons symptoms. Even though it was virtual asked my son to open mouth, cough, take deep breaths since my son was having respiratory issues. He truly had great bedside manners. He called in the Rxs that were needed right away and I was able to pick them up within 20 min. Asked if I had any other questions or concerns and didn't rush me to go see another patient. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336335322
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widjaja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widjaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Widjaja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Widjaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widjaja works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Widjaja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widjaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widjaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widjaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.