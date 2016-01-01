Dr. Armando Alfaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Alfaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Armando Alfaro, MD
Dr. Armando Alfaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Alfaro works at
Dr. Alfaro's Office Locations
Armando J Alfaro Jr MD2304 N Rosemont Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 323-9720
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Armando Alfaro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- U Rochester-Strong Meml Hos
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alfaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alfaro speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.