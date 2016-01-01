See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Dr. Armando Aponte, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Armando Aponte, MD

Dr. Armando Aponte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Dr. Aponte works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX with other offices in Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aponte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Kidney Care
    1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-3300
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    The Centers for Kidney Care- Paris
    635 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Fmc Idabel Dialysis
    1104 E LINCOLN RD, Idabel, OK 74745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-3300
  4. 4
    Watson D Wise Dialysis - Paris
    633 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 739-2376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
  • Paris Regional Medical Center
  • Titus Regional Medical Center
  • UT Health Quitman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Armando Aponte, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205261781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Aponte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aponte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aponte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

