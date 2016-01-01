Dr. Armando Aponte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aponte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Aponte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armando Aponte, MD
Dr. Armando Aponte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Dr. Aponte works at
Dr. Aponte's Office Locations
The Centers for Kidney Care1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 785-3300Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
The Centers for Kidney Care- Paris635 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Fmc Idabel Dialysis1104 E LINCOLN RD, Idabel, OK 74745 Directions (903) 785-3300
Watson D Wise Dialysis - Paris633 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 739-2376
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Quitman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Armando Aponte, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1205261781
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aponte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aponte works at
Dr. Aponte speaks Spanish.
Dr. Aponte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.