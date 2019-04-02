Dr. Armando Carro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Carro, DPM
Overview of Dr. Armando Carro, DPM
Dr. Armando Carro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Carro works at
Dr. Carro's Office Locations
Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates600 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-9251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midwest City Office1342 S Douglas Blvd Ste A, Midwest City, OK 73130 DirectionsThursday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have needed to have foot surgery for sometime now. I have seen other doctors but didn’t really get a good feeling about them. After a lot of research, I found Dr Carro. He was very attentive to what I needed. He offered several options outside of surgery, but I chose surgery. He explained everything throughly, from the procedure and how to make my pain medicine wor the best for me. Everyone said the surgery I had was very painful etc. I have had a very low amount of pain and discomfort.
About Dr. Armando Carro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295768091
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carro works at
Dr. Carro has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carro speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carro.
