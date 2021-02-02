Dr. Armando Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Castro, MD
Dr. Armando Castro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Fl 7, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-9595
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Castro performed emergency surgery for me about eight years ago. Dr. Castro is just as attentive and concerned about my health today, as he was eight years ago.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154395473
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
