Dr. Davila has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armando Davila, MD
Overview of Dr. Armando Davila, MD
Dr. Armando Davila, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Davila works at
Dr. Davila's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office3109 Forbes Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 802-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davila?
I had breast reduction surgery one week ago with Dr. Davila and am so thrilled with my results! I am still in the healing process, but I’m feeling great after only one week. Dr. Davila listens to concerns and answers questions thoroughly. He listened to what I wanted and did exactly that. He is an extremely skilled surgeon. Healing has been much easier than expected due to the wonderful care received.
About Dr. Armando Davila, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669816005
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila works at
Dr. Davila speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.