Dr. Armando Giuliano, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Giuliano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Babak Larian Inc.8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8300
Saul and Joyce Brandman Breast Center310 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Giuliano is a remarkable Doctor very knowledgeable with excellent bedside manners. He saved my life and I appreciate him as long as I live. He is the best of the best !
About Dr. Armando Giuliano, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Uc San Francisco Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giuliano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giuliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giuliano has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giuliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giuliano speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Giuliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giuliano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giuliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giuliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.