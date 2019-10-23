Overview of Dr. Armando Hinojosa, MD

Dr. Armando Hinojosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Hinojosa works at Armando R. Hinojosa M.d. PA in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.