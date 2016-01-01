See All Urologists in Hayward, CA
Dr. Armando Plata, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Hayward, CA
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Armando Plata, MD

Dr. Armando Plata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center.

Dr. Plata works at Kaiser Permanente in Hayward, CA with other offices in Fremont, CA.

Dr. Plata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Leandro Esrd
    27303 Sleepy Hollow Ave S, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 784-4246
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center
    39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 248-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
    Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Armando Plata, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184702938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Plata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

