Dr. Plata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armando Plata, MD
Overview of Dr. Armando Plata, MD
Dr. Armando Plata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center.
Dr. Plata's Office Locations
Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Leandro Esrd27303 Sleepy Hollow Ave S, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 784-4246
Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
About Dr. Armando Plata, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184702938
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Plata speaks Spanish.
