Dr. Armando Quiroz, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Quiroz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-5509Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eppel Family Medicine LLC1950 Pottery Ave Ste 140, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 876-5440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Quiroz and his nurse. He is one of the best providers that I've had in a while for Family Medicine. Even when he is not at work he is willing to answer any questions that you may have on your care. As long as Dr. Q is at Madigan, I will continue to be seen there but if he ever leaves and goes somewhere else I will follow and continue my care with him.
About Dr. Armando Quiroz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.