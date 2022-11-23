Dr. Armando Roca Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roca Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Roca Jr, DO
Dr. Armando Roca Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Roca Jr's Office Locations
South Florida Medical Clinic6301 PEMBROKE RD, Hollywood, FL 33023 Directions (954) 961-8394
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Armando Roca Jr. it is remarkable. I'm his patient since 2003 and I never have any problem. He has a professional staff, always happy and ready to help you. Thank you for always been there for me!!!!
About Dr. Armando Roca Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roca Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roca Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roca Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roca Jr speaks Spanish.
