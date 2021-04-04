Overview of Dr. Armando Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Armando Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Conviva Care Center in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.