Dr. Armando Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Rosales, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Rosales, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Rosales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AHMG Surgical Oncology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosales?
My sister has been under his care for four months now. He is an extremely compassionate human being and an amazing doctor. Excellent bed side manners. We need more people like him in this world.
About Dr. Armando Rosales, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790097996
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosales works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.