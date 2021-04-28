Overview

Dr. Armando Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at San Antonio Advanced Medical Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.