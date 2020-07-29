Overview of Dr. Armando Sardi, MD

Dr. Armando Sardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sardi works at Institute For Cancer Care Mercy in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.