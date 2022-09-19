See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Armando Siqueiros, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Armando Siqueiros, MD

Dr. Armando Siqueiros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Siqueiros works at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siqueiros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 549-9555
  2. 2
    Edna Valley Health Center
    4460 Broad St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 597-6715
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 19, 2022
    superb doctor, great diagnostician,
    pat quinn — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Armando Siqueiros, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699758540
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    • Long Beach Veterans Administration Medical Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • University of California at Santa Cruz
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Siqueiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siqueiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siqueiros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siqueiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siqueiros works at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Siqueiros’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Siqueiros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siqueiros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siqueiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siqueiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

