Dr. Armando Soto, MD
Overview of Dr. Armando Soto, MD
Dr. Armando Soto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.
Dr. Soto's Office Locations
Aesthetic Enhancements7009 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 218-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been almost a year now that I had my procedure with Dr Soto, it was great and I am feeling fabulous. Dr Soto is a great surgeon and an amazing Doctor. Just follow his recommendations!
About Dr. Armando Soto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Med Center
- Washington University Barnes Hospital
- Barnes Hosp|Barnes Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
