Dr. Armando Uribe, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Armando Uribe, MD

Dr. Armando Uribe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Uribe works at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uribe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Office
    700 S Ochoa St, El Paso, TX 79901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 545-4550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Armando Uribe, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972613818
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Uribe works at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uribe’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

