Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD
Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (909) 629-8088
Shahen Boghosian MD1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 507-4340
Shahen Boghosian MD116 S Louise St, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 507-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Derboghossians is good doctor. I came to him with urological problems due to an autoimmune disorder. He immediately identified the possible issue I was having and was very thorough and empathetic. He was familiar with autoimmune disorder problems, something that I’m finding a lot of doctors aren’t as familiar with. I would recommend him.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1558641852
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
