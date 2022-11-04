Overview of Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD

Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Derboghossians works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.