Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD

Urology
4.4 (44)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD

Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Derboghossians works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Derboghossians' Office Locations

  1
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000
  2
    Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
    1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 629-8088
  3
    Shahen Boghosian MD
    1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 507-4340
  4
    Shahen Boghosian MD
    116 S Louise St, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 507-4228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Derboghossians is good doctor. I came to him with urological problems due to an autoimmune disorder. He immediately identified the possible issue I was having and was very thorough and empathetic. He was familiar with autoimmune disorder problems, something that I’m finding a lot of doctors aren’t as familiar with. I would recommend him.
    About Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD

    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1558641852
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armen Derboghossians, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derboghossians is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derboghossians has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derboghossians works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Derboghossians’s profile.

    Dr. Derboghossians has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derboghossians on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Derboghossians. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derboghossians.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derboghossians, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derboghossians appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

