Dr. Armen Derian, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Armen Derian, MD

Dr. Armen Derian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Derian works at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Derian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 342-1272
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Pain Solutions
    2629 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 434-5300
  3. 3
    Desert Ridge Pain Solutions
    21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 78-1640, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 306-7832
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Arizona Pain Solutions
    1450 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 307-8258

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Armen Derian, MD
    About Dr. Armen Derian, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275978876
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Arizona
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armen Derian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Derian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

