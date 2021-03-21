Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagopjanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM
Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Hagopjanian works at
Dr. Hagopjanian's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-5588
-
2
Midvalley Orthopedic Specialist23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 203, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 848-5588
-
3
Los Angeles Institute Of Foot and Ankle Surgery18531 Roscoe Blvd Ste 215, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 848-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagopjanian?
There are a few times in life when a a surgeon is so expertly crafted and planned that it is nothing short of genius. On December 9 2015I had one of those experiences with Dr. Hagopjanian . The Jesus Christ of Surgery. This man has high integrity and is man of his word very thorough and detail oriented. He really listened to my concerns and addressed solutions . After recovery i was able to walk and run over 19 miles with rests in between. The Best DOCTOR I have ever met
About Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1972510840
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagopjanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagopjanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagopjanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagopjanian works at
Dr. Hagopjanian has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagopjanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hagopjanian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagopjanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagopjanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagopjanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagopjanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.