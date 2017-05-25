Overview of Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD

Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kassabian works at Dr Armen Kassabian in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.