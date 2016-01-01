Overview of Dr. Armen Kirakosyan, MD

Dr. Armen Kirakosyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elma, NY. They graduated from Crimean State Medical University Named After S. I. Georgievsky and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Kirakosyan works at General Physician PC in Elma, NY with other offices in Snyder, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.