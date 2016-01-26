Dr. Ovsepian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armen Ovsepian, MD
Dr. Armen Ovsepian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vytauto Didziojo U Med Fac, Kaunas and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Suffolk Heart Group260 E Main St Ste 214, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-5050
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 465-6225
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Suffolk Heart Group375 E Main St Ste 26, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
He is the absolute best ... goes above and beyond when you have a health concern and does all that he can to put you at ease...I am back in normal sinus rhythm thanks to procedures done by Dr. O for atrial fibrillation... Very skilled and very personable...having been in the medical field working for doctors myself for many years, would highly recommend Dr. Ovsepian... Helpful and professional staff as well...Forget the 5 stars, they deserve a perfect 10!!! Sincerely, Lynette
About Dr. Armen Ovsepian, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1629076146
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Kaunas Pub Hosp
- Vytauto Didziojo U Med Fac, Kaunas
