Overview of Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD

Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roupenian works at Alaska Center for Venous and Lymphatic Medicine in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.