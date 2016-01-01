Overview of Dr. Armi Walker, MD

Dr. Armi Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Clinicians Telemed in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.