Dr. Armie Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at West Tennessee Healthcare Employee Health in Jackson, TN with other offices in Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.