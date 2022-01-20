Dr. Armin Arasheben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arasheben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armin Arasheben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Armin Arasheben, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Arasheben works at
Locations
-
1
Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group Inc18607 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 600-1472
-
2
Balboa office5353 Balboa Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 600-1472
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ameriben
- American National
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Boon-Chapman
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Central Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Health Net Federal Services
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice of Connecticut
- Heritage Provider Network
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- HumanaOne
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Magellan Health Services
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Providence Health Plans
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Arasheben?
Dr. Arasheben is great! He's very personable, caring and knowledgable. I've been seeing him for years and will continue doing so as I'm extremely satisfied with him and his entire office.
About Dr. Armin Arasheben, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1518112762
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- CSUN
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arasheben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arasheben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arasheben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arasheben works at
Dr. Arasheben speaks Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Arasheben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arasheben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arasheben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arasheben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.