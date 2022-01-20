Overview

Dr. Armin Arasheben, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Arasheben works at Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group Inc in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.