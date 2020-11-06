Dr. Armin Barekatain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barekatain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armin Barekatain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Armin Barekatain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Barekatain works at
Locations
1
Clinic By the Sea16295 WILLOW CREEK RD, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-0999
2
Clinic By The Sea26744 John J Williams Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966 Directions (302) 231-2089
3
UC Davis Health251 Turn Pike Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 985-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is simply the best. He is calm, kind, amazing, knowledgeable
About Dr. Armin Barekatain, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982950572
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
