Dr. Friedli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armin Friedli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armin Friedli, MD
Dr. Armin Friedli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Friedli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedli's Office Locations
-
1
Shaw Center for Womens Health918 S BROAD ST, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-8800
-
2
Armin F Friedli MD Mba Pllc1607 Village Square Blvd Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Directions (850) 765-5295
-
3
Shaw Living PC2484 E Pinetree Blvd, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedli?
Very caring, knowledgeable, listens to his patients. Advices and offers choices to his patients. Office very clean and professional. Excellent skills when dealing with over emotional situations!
About Dr. Armin Friedli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639102601
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedli works at
Dr. Friedli has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.