Dr. Armin Kiankhooy, MD
Overview of Dr. Armin Kiankhooy, MD
Dr. Armin Kiankhooy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Helena, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Kiankhooy's Office Locations
-
1
Adventist Heart Institute6 Woodland Rd Ste 304, Saint Helena, CA 94574 Directions (707) 963-7200
-
2
Glendale1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 244-4374
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiankhooy performed the "Maze Procedure" on my heart to try and correct my chronic Atrial Fibrillation. I am still alive! He was most attentive and explained everything and really put me at ease. Great "bedside manner" Good follow-up too.
About Dr. Armin Kiankhooy, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1225156482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
