Dr. Armin Marefat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armin Marefat, DO
Dr. Armin Marefat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Marefat's Office Locations
Eastern Shore Gastroenterology Assocs33663 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-9325
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marefat was personable and took time to explain things. It was like talking to a friend.
About Dr. Armin Marefat, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1629291000
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
