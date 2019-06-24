Overview of Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD

Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Oskouei works at Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.