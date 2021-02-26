Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumapas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD
Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and West Medical Center.
Dr. Lumapas works at
Dr. Lumapas' Office Locations
Upcp Western Reserve Family Physicians5778 Darrow Rd Ste D, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (440) 358-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Lumapas. She was very caring, knowledgeable and she took a lot of time with me to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1750587754
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lumapas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumapas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumapas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lumapas has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumapas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumapas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumapas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumapas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumapas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.