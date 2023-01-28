Overview of Dr. Armine Ghazaryan, MD

Dr. Armine Ghazaryan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA.



Dr. Ghazaryan works at RONALD S WU MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.