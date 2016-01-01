See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Armine Michael, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Armine Michael, MD

Dr. Armine Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.

Dr. Michael works at Harlem Health Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michael's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harlem Health Center
    133 Morningside Ave, New York, NY 10027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 923-2525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Armine Michael, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1598718868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michael works at Harlem Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Michael’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

