Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armine Michael, MD
Overview of Dr. Armine Michael, MD
Dr. Armine Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
-
1
Harlem Health Center133 Morningside Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 923-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
About Dr. Armine Michael, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1598718868
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.