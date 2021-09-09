Dr. Armine Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armine Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armine Smith, MD
Dr. Armine Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-4340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Urology at Sibley Memorial Hospital5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 660-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Had my first appointment with Dr. Smith and was very impressed. She provided clear details on my treatment options for my prostate cancer and answered all my questions. She didn’t rush and definitely made me feel heard. She looked me in the eyes when I asked questions which was appreciated. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Armine Smith, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1871704809
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Of Southern California
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.