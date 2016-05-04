Overview of Dr. Armity Simon, MD

Dr. Armity Simon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Armity A Simon MD and Tara Brodkin MD in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.