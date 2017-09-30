See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Arnaldo De La Vega, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arnaldo De La Vega, MD

Dr. Arnaldo De La Vega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Camaguey 'dr Carlos J Finlay'.

Dr. De La Vega works at De La Vega Pediatrics in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Dr. De La Vega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    De La Vega Pediatrics Corp.
    31 Barkley Cir Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-5877
  2. 2
    Ortega Np Services Corp
    13930 SW 47th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 615-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arnaldo De La Vega, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164502845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Juan City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Camaguey 'dr Carlos J Finlay'
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnaldo De La Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.