Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD
Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Isa works at
Dr. Isa's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates PA301 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-5996
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isa?
Patient and interested in what you say. Don’t feel rushed to finish quickly. Up to date on what’s happening from medical perspective.
About Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952390452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isa works at
Dr. Isa has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isa speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.