Overview of Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD

Dr. Arnaldo Isa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Isa works at Neurology Associates PA in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.