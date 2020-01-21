Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD
Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Rivera Perez's Office Locations
University Physicians-audiology Clinic525 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-7903
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-8175
Women's and Children's Hospital404 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good, my son is having tubes placed. Dr R has been thorough and attentive to my questions.
About Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD
- Neurotology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera Perez has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.