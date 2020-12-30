See All Rheumatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD

Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Torres works at BayCare Medical Group Rheumatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    38th Ave Office
    6711 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 344-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Rash
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Fluid Test
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Temporal Arteritis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Connective Tissue Disorders
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Otitis Media
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437132263
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres works at BayCare Medical Group Rheumatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Torres’s profile.

    Dr. Torres has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

