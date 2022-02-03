See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Arnaldo Villafranca, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arnaldo Villafranca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Villafranca works at Cano Health in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Locations

    Arnaldo Villafranca MD PA
    680 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 241-4084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Dr. Villa Franca. I am glad to say that I am really blessed to have him as my endocrinologist. He listens carefully and answered my questions with a lot of patience. He spends a lot of his time till he satisfied me as his patient. He is very efficient and very kind. On top of that he has very good staff who is very diligent in performing their duties
    Maria Santos. — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Arnaldo Villafranca, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497074967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnaldo Villafranca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villafranca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villafranca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villafranca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villafranca works at Cano Health in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Villafranca’s profile.

    Dr. Villafranca has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villafranca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villafranca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villafranca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villafranca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villafranca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

